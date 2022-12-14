Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Oracle stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

