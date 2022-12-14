Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VWO stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

