Amundi Sells 1,244,944 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,840,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244,944 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.28% of Mondelez International worth $233,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 31.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

