Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $38.69 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Prologis by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

