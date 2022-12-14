Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

