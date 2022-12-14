The Western Union Company (WU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 30th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Western Union has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Western Union Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Western Union has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth $238,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 15.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

