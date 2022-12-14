Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,734,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of DKS opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

