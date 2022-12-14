Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dover in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

