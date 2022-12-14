Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $108.05 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.77, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

