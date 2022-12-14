Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

