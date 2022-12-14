Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.