Wedmont Private Capital Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

