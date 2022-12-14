Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cigna were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Performance

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $212.86 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

