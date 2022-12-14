Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cigna were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CI opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $212.86 and a 1 year high of $340.11.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
