Wedmont Private Capital Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average is $161.28.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

