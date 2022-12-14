Wedmont Private Capital Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $254.05 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

