Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.