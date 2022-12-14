Wedmont Private Capital Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.45 and a 200-day moving average of $199.76. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

