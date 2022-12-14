Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.1 %

BLK stock opened at $724.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $663.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $933.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

