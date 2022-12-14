Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $844.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.80. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $126,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.4% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 130,122 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,068,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

