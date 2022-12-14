Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $480.22 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.29.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.