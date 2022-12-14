Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.