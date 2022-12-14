Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 519.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Comerica Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.