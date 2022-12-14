BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 37.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $750,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $256,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 136.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,945,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day moving average is $231.60. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

