Summit Global Investments Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,108 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,260,000 after purchasing an additional 386,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $154.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

