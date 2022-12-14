Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $323,000 in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Progyny by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Progyny by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 199,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 76,551 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $543,196.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $543,196.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,196 shares of company stock valued at $8,567,272. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

