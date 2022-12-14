Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.37.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.34 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $620.61. The company has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

