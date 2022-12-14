Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $324,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA URA opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

