Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

COST opened at $488.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.47 and its 200 day moving average is $501.97. The stock has a market cap of $216.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.70.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

