307 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

