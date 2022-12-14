Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 57,067 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ResMed by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,315 shares of company stock worth $17,197,738. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

RMD opened at $223.70 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $264.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.92 and a 200-day moving average of $221.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

