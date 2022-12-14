Inscription Capital LLC Buys 403 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

