Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.