Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $83,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

WEX Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity at WEX

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $166.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.08. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

