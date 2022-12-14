Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

