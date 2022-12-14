Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,877,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $369.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

