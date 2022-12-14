Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,709 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 105,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 840,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,977,000 after acquiring an additional 52,886 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $724,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

