iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

