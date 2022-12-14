Amundi Grows Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,639,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,761 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $208,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

