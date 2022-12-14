Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 23,278 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Roper Technologies worth $49,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

ROP stock opened at $443.85 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.59 and its 200-day moving average is $406.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

