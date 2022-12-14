Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Monday, December 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8 %

EW stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,532,301. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

