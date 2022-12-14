WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Down 93.6% in November

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.
WaveDancer Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WAVD opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.96. WaveDancer has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
