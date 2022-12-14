Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,840,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,962,000 after buying an additional 456,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

