Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock worth $6,876,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $330.25 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $212.86 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.