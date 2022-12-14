Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $356,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,033 shares of company stock worth $5,833,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

