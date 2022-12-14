M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,092,326 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,092,326 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

