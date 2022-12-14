General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $87.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

