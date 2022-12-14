General Dynamics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,807 put options on the company. This is an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 1,290 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

