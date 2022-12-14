Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to B+ by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $633,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $3,916,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.