Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Issued By B. Riley

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

UTI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

UTI opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

