Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

